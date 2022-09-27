Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.9 %

C stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

