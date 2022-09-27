Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,736,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICVT opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.