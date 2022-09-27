Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,590 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 5.6 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.