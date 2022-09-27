Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38,045.00

Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Global Utility Smart Digital Token has a total market cap of $56.25 million and approximately $38,045.00 worth of Global Utility Smart Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Utility Smart Digital Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Global Utility Smart Digital Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Utility Smart Digital Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10166270 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Global Utility Smart Digital Token

Global Utility Smart Digital Token was first traded on January 11th, 2020. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official website is gusdt.io. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @GIBcapitalgroup.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUSDT aims to be a platform that is open, transparent and gives startups and investors the option to connect and create an ecosystem of potential underlying businesses. GUSDT envisions assisting entrepreneurs and innovators looking to raise capital by connecting them with the right investors and in doing so allowing the investors to get the highest returns on their investment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Utility Smart Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Utility Smart Digital Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Utility Smart Digital Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Utility Smart Digital Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Utility Smart Digital Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.