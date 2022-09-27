GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0115

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $206,283.27 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,025.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00147485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00275627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00753851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00600713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00600451 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.