GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,957.00 (GTF)

GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN (GTF) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN has traded down 94.7% against the dollar. GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN has a market cap of $53,605.17 and $40,957.00 worth of GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005984 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00271675 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN
GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN (CRYPTO:GTF) is a coin. The official website for GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN is www.gtftoken.com. GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @OFFICIAL_1GTF and its Facebook page is accessible here.
