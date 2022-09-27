Globe Derivative Exchange Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,256.00 (GDT)

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Globe Derivative Exchange has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and approximately $175,256.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

About Globe Derivative Exchange

Globe Derivative Exchange’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 392,145,560 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official website is globedx.com/en.

Buying and Selling Globe Derivative Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Globe is a crypto derivatives exchange where institutions and consumers transact digital currencies like bitcoin via perpetual futures contracts. The native utility token of Globe Exchange is Globe Derivative Token (GDT).Telegram”

