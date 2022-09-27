Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

GL opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

