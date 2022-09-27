Goldcoin Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $765,496.00 and $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00274875 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001351 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00017303 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,273,907 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

