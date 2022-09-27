Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.19 and a 12-month high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

