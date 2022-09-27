Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

