Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 5,717 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

