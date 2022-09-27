Good Life Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VV opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

