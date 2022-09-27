Good Life Advisors LLC Has $639,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,418,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,210,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ARKK stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

