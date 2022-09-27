Good Life Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

