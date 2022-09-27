Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.27 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
