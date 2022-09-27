Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.27 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

