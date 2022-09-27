Gpwm LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

