Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GGG opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Graco by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Graco by 0.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.