Graviocoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,127.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00275027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002527 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

