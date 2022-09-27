Graviton (GRAV) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graviton Coin Profile

GRAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

