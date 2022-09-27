Gravity Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $670,575.41 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $670,575.41 and approximately $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,004.30 or 1.00052550 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00059080 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00064416 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

GFI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

