Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 12,667 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.19 and a 12-month high of $355.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

