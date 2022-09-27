Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,762 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

