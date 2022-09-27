Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

UNP opened at $200.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.93 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

