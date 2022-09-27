Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after acquiring an additional 425,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 354,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $140.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

