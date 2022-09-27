Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.96. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,324.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $286,580.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,999 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,681.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 101,979 shares of company stock worth $871,085. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 97,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

