Grimm (GRIMM) Market Cap Hits $71,908.91

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 495.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Grimm has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $71,908.91 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004165 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011119 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Grimm
