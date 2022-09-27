Guarded Ether Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,135.00 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Guarded Ether has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be bought for approximately $960.81 or 0.05131917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Guarded Ether

Guarded Ether was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

