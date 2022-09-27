Guardian Investment Management Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

