Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Guild stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Guild has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth $137,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.