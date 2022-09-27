H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: HNNMY):

9/13/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/7/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a SEK 95 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 130.

9/6/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/26/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 110 to SEK 105. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 160 to SEK 150. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 145 to SEK 125. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 145 to SEK 130. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

HNNMY opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

