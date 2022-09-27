HaloDAO (RNBW) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35,042.84

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $35,042.84 and $118.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,449.47 or 0.99752890 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057016 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064079 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

HaloDAO (RNBW) is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,874,776 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

