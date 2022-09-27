Hamster Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Hamster has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $241,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s launch date was September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s total supply is 4,336,093,291,330,410 coins. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hamster is coinhamster.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

