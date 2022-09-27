Handshake (HNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.55 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,025.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00147485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00275627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00753851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00600451 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 531,487,028 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

