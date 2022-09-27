HAPI Price Reaches $7.11 on Top Exchanges (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. HAPI has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $7.11 or 0.00037370 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011113 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. HAPI’s official website is www.hapi.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved.With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering.With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens.”

