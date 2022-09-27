Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.