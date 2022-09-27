Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

