Haven Protocol Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,059.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00148433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00275563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00758510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00599187 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,044,340 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

