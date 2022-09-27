HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 502 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $187.93 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

