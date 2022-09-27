HB Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

ZBH opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

