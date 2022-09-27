HB Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 175.4% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 129,656 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.