HB Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 128,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Unilever by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

