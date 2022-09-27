HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AON by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Trading Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.82.

Shares of AON stock opened at $269.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.73. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

