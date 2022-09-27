HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,519,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 55.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after buying an additional 549,004 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $250.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.13 and a 200-day moving average of $299.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $248.51 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

