HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average is $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $171.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

