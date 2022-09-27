HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,903 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.