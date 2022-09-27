HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE:HCA opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.
HCA Healthcare Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
