HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.16.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

