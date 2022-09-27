Head to Head Analysis: Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Searchlight Resources and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 1 5 10 0 2.56

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 156.24%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23% First Quantum Minerals 17.07% 11.25% 5.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Searchlight Resources and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Searchlight Resources and First Quantum Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $7.21 billion 1.43 $832.00 million $1.96 7.63

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Searchlight Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

