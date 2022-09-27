Head to Head Comparison: Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Leidos alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.15% 22.18% 7.01% Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leidos and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Leidos and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $13.74 billion 0.88 $753.00 million $5.15 17.16 Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 33.41 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Leidos and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 4 4 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Leidos currently has a consensus target price of $112.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 281.80%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Leidos.

Summary

Leidos beats Aurora Innovation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.